Afghan girls to return to school as soon as possible, says Taliban

-
ALSO READ
Pak intel agency played key role in fostering Taliban: US Congressman
Around 300 Indians likely to be evacuated from Afghanistan on Sunday
Afghanistan conflict: Marines lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Afghanistan: Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security
-
The Taliban on Tuesday announced that girls would be allowed to return to schools as soon as possible.
"We are finalising things... it will happen as soon as possible," reported Pajhwok Afghan News quoting Deputy Minister of Education Zabihullah Mujahid.
Earlier in the week, the Ministry of Education had instructed male teachers and students to return to secondary school.
"All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions with effect from Saturday," the statement said.
However, the Ministry at the time said nothing about female teachers and students, sparking concerns about girls' education.
The move led to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), issuing statement that closing Afghan girls' schools violates the fundamental right to education.
The statement came after boys' secondary schools reopened on Saturday, but the fate of girls' schools remains unclear.
According to UNESCO, Afghanistan has made important gains in the education sector in the past two decades. "Since 2001, the female literacy rate has almost doubled from 17 per cent to 30 per cent, and the number of girls in primary school has increased from almost zero in 2001 to 2.5 million in 2018," it said.
The number of girls in higher education institutions has increased from 5,000 in 2001 to around 90,000 in 2018.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU