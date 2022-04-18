Afghanistan receives $32million in humanitarian cash assistance

-
-
Afghanistan received a batch of $32 million in humanitarian cash assistance as the international community continued to provide humanitarian support to the post-war country, according to the country's central bank.
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) on Sunday said on Twitter that "following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, $32 million in cash reached Afghanistan on Sunday, April 17."
The DAB also announced the auctioning of $13 million on Monday to inject foreign currency into the local market and stabilise afghani, the country's national currency, Xinhua news agency reported.
The DAB has been continuously trying to maintain the value of afghani at a fixed and desirable level against the foreign currency, it said.
Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August 2021, the US has reportedly frozen more than $9 billion of assets of Afghanistan's central bank and thus undermined the banking system in the war-torn country.
