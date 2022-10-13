'All world infra is at risk of terror attacks': Putin makes veiled threat

Russian President has made a veiled threat suggesting that all energy infrastructure in the world is a legitimate military target after the Nord Stream pipeline explosion last month, the media reported.

The authoritarian leader said the blast in the gas pipeline, which western intelligence agencies have blamed on his own country, was a terrorist attack and this has set 'the most dangerous precedent', Daily Mail reported.

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow yesterday, the Russian president warned that 'any critically important object of transport, energy or utilities infrastructure is under threat'.

In a hidden jab aimed at the west, he suggested that this applied no matter where the infrastructure resides or who manages it, Daily Mail reported.

It comes as nations in Europe try to get set for a tough winter that is set to be dominated by surging energy prices and potential gas shortages brought on by Putin's illegal war in Ukraine and the subsequent damage to the Nord Stream pipeline.

Despite the threat, Britain has promised to continue its support of Ukraine and has promised to send rockets to defend its cities in the wake of Russian barrages that killed at least 19 people and injured scores more earlier this week.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had called for more help with his country's air defence after the latest attacks and the UK seems set to answer by sending AMRAAM rockets capable of knocking out cruise missiles.

