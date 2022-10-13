JUST IN
US: Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 bn over Sandy Hook hoax claims
Saudi Arabia says US sought 1 month delay of OPEC+ production cuts
Russia warns of World War 3 if Ukraine joins Nato military alliance
Nato holds nuclear talks amid war tensions, and Putin's threats
Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant to switch to Russian fuel amid outages
Saudi Arabia says US sought a month delay of OPEC+ oil cut decision
US FDA authorises updated Moderna, Pfizer Covid boosters for children
Nasa eyes Nov 14 as next launch date for Artemis I Moon mission
Ukrainian capital Kyiv region hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
Bezos family donates USD 710 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Centre
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Delta Air Lines posts $695 million profit in Q3, sees busy holiday season
Business Standard

'All world infra is at risk of terror attacks': Putin makes veiled threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a veiled threat suggesting that all energy infrastructure in the world is a legitimate military target after the Nord Stream pipeline explosion last month

Topics
Vladimir Putin | Terror attack

IANS  |  Moscow 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a veiled threat suggesting that all energy infrastructure in the world is a legitimate military target after the Nord Stream pipeline explosion last month, the media reported.

The authoritarian leader said the blast in the gas pipeline, which western intelligence agencies have blamed on his own country, was a terrorist attack and this has set 'the most dangerous precedent', Daily Mail reported.

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow yesterday, the Russian president warned that 'any critically important object of transport, energy or utilities infrastructure is under threat'.

In a hidden jab aimed at the west, he suggested that this applied no matter where the infrastructure resides or who manages it, Daily Mail reported.

It comes as nations in Europe try to get set for a tough winter that is set to be dominated by surging energy prices and potential gas shortages brought on by Putin's illegal war in Ukraine and the subsequent damage to the Nord Stream pipeline.

Despite the threat, Britain has promised to continue its support of Ukraine and has promised to send rockets to defend its cities in the wake of Russian barrages that killed at least 19 people and injured scores more earlier this week.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had called for more help with his country's air defence after the latest attacks and the UK seems set to answer by sending AMRAAM rockets capable of knocking out cruise missiles.

--IANS

san/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vladimir Putin

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 18:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.