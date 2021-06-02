Amazon announces Prime Day sale in select countries on June 21-22

-
Amazon on Wednesday announced to kick off its Prime Day in select countries on June 21-22 and support small business selling partners again amid the pandemic.
The two-day shopping extravaganza will offer Prime members over 2 million deals across every category, including fashion, electronics, toys, home decor, automotive, and more, the company said in a statement.
The Prime Day is open to members in the US, the UK, the UAE, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.
"Sellers will offer more than a million deals this Prime Day, and for two weeks leading up to the shopping event, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select U.S. small business products and brands in Amazon's store," the company said.
Customers can earn the credit from June 7-20.
The third-party sellers represent almost 60 per cent of sales on Amazon.
In 2020, Amazon invested over $18 billion in its logistics network, tools, services, programmes, and teams to help sellers thrive in Amazon's store.
"This Prime Day, we want to celebrate our partnership with small businesses and empower them to reach more customers and grow even more with Amazon," the company said.
