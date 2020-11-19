Amazon sacks staff at drone project, taps new manufacturers: Report

-
(Reuters) - U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc has laid off dozens of R&D and manufacturing staff from its delivery drone project, Amazon Prime Air, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The company has reached tentative deals with two external manufacturers to build component parts of its long-awaited drone, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/2UFBIhv said, adding that more deals with third parties could be finalised soon.
The full terms of the agreements with Austria's FACC Aerospace and Spain's Aernnova Aerospace were still being finalised, the FT report said, citing a person familiar with Amazon's plans.
Amazon, Aernnova and FACC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Jeff Wilke, the chief executive officer of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, had said in June that drone deliveries will be available "in months".
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
