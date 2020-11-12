Apple supplier Foxconn third-quarter profit near flat, beats estimates

-
-
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Foxconn <2317.TW>, the world's largest contract electronics maker, reported near flat quarterly profit on Thursday, beating market estimates amid firm demand for telecommuting devices as the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend continues.
The Taiwanese company, whose clients include technology majors such as Apple Inc
That compared with the T$28.61 billion average of 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
It did not elaborate on reasons behind the profit figure, which was near flat versus the T$30.7 billion booked in the same period a year prior.
Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, previously forecast weakness in its revenue-driving smartphone business in the quarter, but said work-from-home lifestyles being adopted worldwide would boost growth.
Underscoring weak demand, global smartphone shipments fell 1.3% from a year earlier, showed data from researcher IDC.
Foxconn is likely to get a revenue boost in coming months from a new lineup of Apple iPhones, analysts said. It is likely to assemble all premium models and 70% of other models, said analysts, including those from Taipei-based Fubon Research.
Foxconn's share price ended trade 0.4% higher ahead of the earnings release, versus a 0.3% fall in the broader market <.TWII>. It has fallen about 10% so far this year.
(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
