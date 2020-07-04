Apple survey asks iPhone users what they do with old power adapters

is surveying limited users on power adapters in its iPhone boxes, amid reports that the company would no longer include a power adapter in its iPhone 12 boxes later this year.

it appears is surveying recent iPhone buyers to ask about what they've done with the power adapters that came with their previous

Multiple users in Brazil have posted on Twitter about the survey that include questions about how they use the charger, including one specifically addressing the fate of the charger that was included with previous iPhone XR.





In another tweet, a Brazilian user said asked about the charger that came with the user's previous iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple appears to be preparing its own 20-watt fast-charging adapter that would be sold as a separate accessory, an upgrade over the 18-watt adapter that currently ships in the box with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPad Pro and is also available on a standalone basis.



This is not the first time Apple has asked users what they think about its products. The company once sent a questionnaire about headphone jack on MacBook Pro. Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly feature displays capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates.

Famed tipster Ice Universe, who has previously been proven right on leaks regarding Samsung, Xiaomi as well as Apple claimed that the two of the premium upcoming models may feature a 120Hz refresh rates allowing for a smoother on-screen experience.

iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes. The rear camera module on device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.