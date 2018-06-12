JUST IN
As Trump, Kim meet, China urges 'full denuclearisation'

Beijing is Pyongyang's sole major ally and main trading partner, but it has backed a slew of UN sanctions to punish North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests

AFP/PTI  |  Beijing 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un shake hands during the signing of a document after their summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore. Photo: Reuters

China praised the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as historic and called for "full denuclearisation" to resolve tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The fact that the two leaders "can sit together and have equal talks has important and positive meaning, and is creating a new history," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters.

"The crux of the peninsula nuclear issue is a security issue. The most important, difficult part of this security issue is for the United States and North Korea to sit down to find a way to resolution via equal talks," Wang said.

"Resolving the nuclear issue, on the one hand, of course, is denuclearisation, full denuclearisation. At the same time, there needs to be a peace mechanism for the peninsula, to resolve North Korea's reasonable security concerns."

Beijing is Pyongyang's sole major ally and main trading partner, but it has backed a slew of United Nations sanctions to punish North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests.

Despite tensions, the Cold War-era allies have sought to mend ties recently, and Kim borrowed an Air China plane to travel to the landmark summit in Singapore.
