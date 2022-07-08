Asian stocks track Wall Street gains as fears of economic slowdown cool

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street, tech stocks fired up by Twitter rally after Musk purchase
Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Russia-Ukraine crisis
Wall Street jumps on tech, financials strength; Dow rises over 200 points
Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus; Dow up 240 points
Wall Street rises as bank shares rally, Nike boosts Dow Jones
-
Asian shares tracked overnight Wall Street gains in early trading on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown cooled and sterling began to claw back recent losses following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to resign.
Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.23% at 26,817.24 in morning trade, its highest mark since June 29th.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8% to its highest level in a week, and South Korea's KOSPI index was up 1.18% and set for its best week in five months.
All three major U.S. indices made gains overnight on positive signals from Federal Reserve officials. Governor Christopher Waller called recession fears "overblown," while St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard said he saw a "good chance" of a soft landing for the economy.
Waller suggested the Fed would likely attempt to tackle inflation with a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July and a 50-basis-point hike in September. Though he said, "if inflation just doesn't seem to be coming down, we have to do more," allowing for possible future 25-basis-point hikes.
This provided some relief to share markets after recent heavy sell-offs caused by fears global central banks will push economies into recession to curb runaway inflation. The Asian regional benchmark is still down 16% so far this year.
The latest indicator of the health of the U.S. economy is due later in the day with the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data. The consensus expectation is for 268,000 jobs to have been added in May.
"How the market will react to deviations from this expectation is debatable," said ING's Robert Carnell and Iris Pang in a client note. "You could argue that a stronger figure will mean the Fed has more work to do, and so raises the prospects of a harder landing. But sometimes the market reaction is more simplistic than you might imagine."
Sterling rose 0.22% to 1.20530 and is now essentially back where it was at the beginning of the week after experiencing a rocky few days amid British political turmoil.
"In our view, GBP is likely to soon unwind its gains given the weakening prospect of the U.K. economy," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia currency strategist Carol Kong.
Oil prices were down in morning trading after having rebounded overnight. Brent crude futures fell 34 cents to $104.33 a barrel, while U.S. WTI crude was down 39 cents to $102.34.
U.S. Treasury yields were flat, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes at 2.9982% and the two-year yield at 3.0182%.
Bitcoin jumped 3.03% to $22,268.55, its highest price in more than three weeks. It is up nearly 15% this week, on course for its best week since early May.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU