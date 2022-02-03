Australia to host Quad Foreign Ministers meeting later this month

-
ALSO READ
Explained: what is Quad and how does it work?
PM Modi in US: What Quad summit and AUKUS mean for India
Biden to host in-person Quad Summit on Sept 24, PM Modi to attend
Highlights: Quad will establish peace and prosperity in the world, says PM
Would like to see a day-night game being played at MCG: Brendon Julian
-
A meeting of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers is expected to be held later this month in Melbourne.
The last Quad Foreign Ministers meeting was held virtually in February last year.
"The next meeting is expected to be held later this month in Melbourne. We hope to share an update on this soon," External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a virtual weekly media briefing.
The first in-person Quad Leader's Summit was held in September last year in the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the meeting along with leaders of Australia, Japan and the United States.
The leaders shared their respective perspectives on Afghanistan and the regional situation in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU