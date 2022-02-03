Australia to host Quad Foreign Ministers meeting later this month

A meeting of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers is expected to be held later this month in Melbourne.

The last Foreign Ministers meeting was held virtually in February last year.

"The next meeting is expected to be held later this month in Melbourne. We hope to share an update on this soon," External Affairs Ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a virtual weekly media briefing.

The first in-person Leader's Summit was held in September last year in the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the meeting along with leaders of Australia, Japan and the United States.

The leaders shared their respective perspectives on Afghanistan and the regional situation in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

