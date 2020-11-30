Biden should clarify US position on digital tax within two months: France

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Google to invest in Jio, Apple against EU tax order and more
Silicon Valley looking forward to Biden undoing Trump's immigration rules
Crunch time for Apple in fight against $15 billion European Union tax order
Apple suppliers' exodus from China won't slow down under Joe Biden
France says US blocking global digital tax talks; asks EU to prepare tax
-
The European Union hopes Joseph Biden's incoming administration will clarify the U.S. position on digital taxation within two months of taking office, a French Finance Ministry source said on Monday.
The EU is considering going ahead with a bloc-wide tax on digital services offered by companies such as Google and Amazon if a global deal to rewrite rules for cross-border taxation is not reached by mid 2021.
Efforts at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to update the rules for the era of digital commerce stalled this year. Donald Trump's administration balked at the prospect of signing up to a multilateral deal shortly before the presidential election.
EU heads of state and government are due to take a look at the situation in March and decide what course of action the bloc should take, the French Finance Ministry source said.
"Obviously, March was not chosen by chance. March will be two months after Biden takes office ... We hope to have contacts within these two months with the new American administration," the source said.
"Depending on what the Biden administration says, the European Council - it's at the level of EU heads of state and government - will give guidelines in March," the source added.
France is pushing its EU partners to prepare an EU digital tax in early 2021 that could be quickly applied in case the talks at the OECD fail again by mid year.
Paris has its own national digital tax, but has pledged to scrap it as soon as there is an international deal. It suspended the levy this year until December while negotiations at the OECD were under way.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU