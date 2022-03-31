Biden speaks to Bennett, expresses condolences for terror attack in Israel

-
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) expressed his condolences in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a day after a Palestinian gunman killed five people in Tel Aviv.
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel to express his deepest condolences following the horrific terrorist attacks that have killed 11 people in three Israeli cities," the White House said in a statement.
Biden emphasized that the "United States stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel", the statement said.
According to the statement, the leaders discussed the importance of regional partnerships, as exemplified by the Abraham Accords and the Negev Summit, in promoting security and improving the lives of people across the Middle East.
"The President offered all appropriate assistance to our Israeli allies as they confront threats to their citizens," the statement added.
Earlier, two people were killed and six were injured in a shooting attack by ISIS operatives on Sunday in the Israeli city of Hadera, some 31 miles north of Tel Aviv, Israeli officials said.
Meanwhile, on late Tuesday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire at passersby and vehicles outside the Israeli city Tel Aviv, killing five people in the third shooting or knife attack in a week, prompting the police to raise its alert level nationwide to "the highest possible."
The shooter was shot dead by police during the incident that took place in the city of Bnei Brak, a crowded suburb of Tel Aviv, said the police and the Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national emergency medical service.
