JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Bill to promote Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's legacies passed in US

'Great respect for her': Buzz grows about Kamala Harris as Biden's VP pick
Business Standard

Brazil's Bolsonaro keeps mum at first event since recovery from Covid-19

Brazil has the world's second-largest outbreak, after the US, in both the number of cases and number of deaths

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Jair Bolsonaro | Coronavirus

AP  |  Brasilia 

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with journalists as he arrives at Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks with journalists as he arrives at Alvorada Palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday attended his first public event since recovering from COVID-19, though he declined to speak.

Brazil's president is typically last to address at the presidential palace, but Bolsonaro only watched the event recognizing women who work in rural areas around Latin America and left the room once it ended. He wore a mask throughout the event.

Bolsonaro consistently downplayed the coronavirus' severity during the pandemic, and he often joined supporters and took outings from the presidential residence, sometimes without a mask.

On July 7, he told reporters he had tested positive for COVID-19, then spent more than two weeks confined to the presidential residence while participating in meetings by video call.

On Saturday, he announced he had tested negative and left his home, rode a motorcycle around Brasilia and took photos with some well-wishers.

Bolsonaro said he experienced only minor symptoms during his convalescence and took to social media to promote the use of hydroxychloroquine for treatment.

On the final days before announcing his recovery, Bolsonaro began participating in the daily flag-lowering ceremony in front of the residence. He remained separated by a reflecting pool from the few dozen supporters who attended.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU