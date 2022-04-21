Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 96th birthday in Sandringham

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi wishes Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery from Covid-19
Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual events due to cold-like Covid symptoms
Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches Covid, has mild symptoms: Windsor Palace
UK plans holiday weekend to honour Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on throne
Queen Elizabeth II back at work with light duties, won't attend COP26
-
The UK's Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate her 96th birthday on Thursday in Sandringham, where she will be joined by her family and friends.
On Twitter, The Royal Family account released a photograph to mark her birthday, showing the Queen with two ponies.
"Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Queen is pictured with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale," the account said.
A BBC report said Britain's longest-lived monarch had travelled by helicopter to her Norfolk estate and is expected to stay in a cottage on the estate particularly liked by her late husband, Prince Philip.
The Queen was in Sandringham earlier this year when she marked her accession to the throne in 1952.
Birthday wishes have been sent by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer and gun salutes will be fired.
A Barbie doll celebrating the legacy of the Queen is being released to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee, featuring a recreation of her wedding tiara and an ivory gown fitted with a blue ribbon.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU