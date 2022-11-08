JUST IN
Buckingham Palace unveils new monogram for Camilla the Queen Consort of UK
North Korea slams US for raising alleged weapons transfer to Russia
European Union dims hopes for a price cap to contain soaring gas costs
Zardari calls for impartial investigation over attack on Imran Khan
I'm open to the idea of voting Democrat again in future: Elon Musk
UNGA designates Nov 18 as World Day for prevention of child sexual abuse
COP 27: What and why of the historic latest edition at Sharm el-Sheikh
EU officials warn of economic slowdown due to energy crisis, high inflation
Manpower-short Singapore hopes foreign talent will 'anchor' in the country
Time to act faster on climate change, syas British PM Sunak at COP27
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
European Union dims hopes for a price cap to contain soaring gas costs
US House Speaker Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans
Business Standard

Buckingham Palace unveils new monogram for Camilla the Queen Consort of UK

It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement

Topics
Buckingham Palace | UK | Britain

IANS  |  London 

King Charles III with Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles
King Charles III with Queen Consort Camilla Parker-Bowles (Photo Credit - Twitter/The Royal Family)

The Buckingham Palace has unveiled a new monogram for Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Designed by Prof Ewan Clayton, a core member of staff at The Royal Drawing School, the cypher combines Camilla's initial "C" and "R" for Regina -- the Latin word for queen, the BBC reported.

It will be used by Camilla on personal letterheads, cards and gifts, the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The statement added that the new symbol will be used on the Queen Consort's cross which she will lay at the Field of Remembrance on Thursday at Westminster Abbey.

In September, the Palace had revealed the new cypher to be used by King Charles III which was personally chosen by him, from a range of designs produced by the College of Arms.

King Charles's cypher will be used by government departments and on state documents and post boxes.

While the King's coronation will take place on May 8, 2023, the Queen Consort will also be crowned on the same date in a similar but simpler ceremony.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buckingham Palace

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 09:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.