Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs $120 mn for restart: Report

-
ALSO READ
AirAsia India sees sustained passenger growth, to induct more aircraft
Tata Sons in talks to acquire AirAsia India stake at a steep discount
Covid-19: Malaysia's AirAsia X posts first-quarter loss, seeks liquidity
AirAsia India's valuation halves in past one year amid mounting losses
AirAsia India partners with Avis to offer passengers car rental services
-
Long-haul, low-cost carrier AirAsia X Bhd
The Malaysian airline, the long-haul arm of AirAsia Group Bhd
"We have run out of money," Lim told The Star newspaper. "Obviously, banks will not finance the company without shareholders, both old and new, putting in fresh equity. So, a prerequisite is fresh equity."
He said the airline had actual liabilities of 2 billion ringgit, with the larger figure of 63.5 billion ringgit including all lease payments for the next eight to 10 years and its large order for Airbus SE
"If we find RM300 million in new equity, then the shareholder funds are RM300 million at the restart of business and if we are able to borrow RM200 million, we feel that we will have a good platform to start all over again," he told The Star.
Lim said AirAsia X also needed to convince its lessors of its business plan, adding an unnamed lessor recently took back one of the airline's planes to convert it to a freighter.
The airline plans to liquidate its small Indonesia-based carrier and has completely written down its stake in Thai AirAsia X in its books, with the Thai carrier not part of the restructuring scheme, Lim told the newspaper.
Rival Malaysia Airlines is also in financial trouble, but Lim said there would be "no good outcome" from seeking to merge two airlines in dire straits.
AirAsia X declined to comment beyond the details published in the newspaper article.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU