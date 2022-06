Canada imposes new sanctions on Russian financial sector amid Ukraine war

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced on Tuesday that is imposing new sanctions on Russia's financial sector.

In a news release, the minister said the new measures would impose restrictions on 22 individuals and 4 entities, and that among the individuals and entities listed are senior officials of Russian financial institutions and their family members, as well as key financial institutions and banks.

Since February 24, has imposed sanctions on more than 1,050 individuals and entities from and in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. Canada's latest sanctions, like its previous ones, impose asset freezes and prohibitions on listed individuals and entities.

