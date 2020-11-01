China begins world's biggest census drive to count its population

-
ALSO READ
Bhutan backs G4 nations candidature as permanent members to expanded UNSC
Federal Judge: Census violated order; demands mass text to workers
France backs India's candidacy for permanent seat in UN Security Council
Accorded highest priority to getting permanent membership of UNSC: India
China says it supports 'necessary, reasonable' reforms to WHO amid EU push
-
China on Sunday started the world's biggest exercise of population count, conducted once in a decade, to document demographic changes in the most populous country.
About seven million census takers began door-to-door survey for the seventh census in the country to account for China's population stated to be 1.37 billion in the last census exercise ten years ago.
Carrying out the census is critical to understand the population size, structure and distribution, Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said during a video conference to promote the national census.
The census collects data, including name, ID number, gender, marital status, education, and profession of Chinese citizens, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
China has been conducting a national population census every 10 years since the 1990s. The exercise was expected to provide the size of its ageing population.
In March last year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told the media that China's population aged above 60 years increased to 420 million and that of children over six years to 100 million putting heavy pressure on nursing services and day care centres.
After implementing the decades-old one child policy, China is facing a demographic crisis with a rapidly ageing population. China has permitted people to have second child since 2016.
China currently has 250 million people above 60 years and 170 million above 65 years, Li said during his annual press conference last March.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU