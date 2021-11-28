China forcing migration of Uyghur Muslims from Xinjiang, says report

-
ALSO READ
US senator chides Apple, Nike for 'using forced labour' from China
US ramps up warnings of business risks in China's Xinjiang region
China's Xinjiang crackdown 'reaps' millions of dollars in assets for state
China vows retaliation after US blacklists companies over alleged abuse
Detainee says China has secret jail in Dubai, holds Uyghurs illegally
-
China is forcing the migration of the Uyghurs from their homeland in Xinjiang province to other parts of the country, according to a new report, which details the poor record of human rights conditions of the minority community, which has prompted condemnation from the international community.
This comes after a fresh probe into the migration phenomenon found that the displacement of the Uyghurs is achieved with the help of a job placement company, according to the think tank Policy Research Group.
Cited a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA), the think tank said that a Chinese job placement company placed an advertisement claiming that more than two thousand Uyghurs workers were available for contractual labour for two years.
The RFA report said that the advertisement claimed that all workers had vocational degrees and were good Mandarin speakers.
As many as 3000 workers from Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, were placed around the country, according to RFA.The think tank said this latest development is in continuation with China's ongoing conflicts with the minority population.
Earlier this month, fresh evidence has emerged against China showing surveillance, intimidation and harassment of Uyghurs at concentration camps in Xinjiang.
A 20-minute video shot by a bespectacled person named 'Guanguan', who travelled to China's far western region in 2019 but went back in 2020 after reading an article from the US news outlet BuzzFeed that indicated the locations of some of the camps there, RFA reported.
"Due to the Chinese government's restrictions, foreign journalists can hardly gain access to Xinjiang to conduct interviews," he said in the video.
China has been rebuked globally for the crackdown on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.
Early this year, the United States became the first country in the world to declare the Chinese actions in Xinjiang as "genocide". In February, both the Canadian and Dutch parliaments adopted motions recognising the Uyghur crisis as genocide.
The latter became the first parliament in Europe to do so. In April, the United Kingdom also declared China's ongoing crackdown in Xinjiang a "genocide".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU