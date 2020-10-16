China justifies warning to Canada to not grant asylum to Hong Kongers

-
ALSO READ
Security law offenders in Hong Kong won't be sent to China trial: Report
Over 10,000 arrested in connection to social unrest in Hong Kong: Police
UK, Australia, Canada condemn China's proposed security law for Hong Kong
UN experts raise concerns over Hong Kong security law, writes to China
Germany to stop exporting weapons to Hong Kong, says Foreign Minister
-
China on Friday justified a warning by its envoy to the Canadian government to not to grant asylum to Hong Kong residents fleeing abroad, saying that the ambassador was stating Beijing's just position.
Chinese Ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, in a video press conference from the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa, on Thursday said, we strongly urge the Canadian side not (to) grant so-called political asylum to those violent criminals in Hong Kong because it is the interference in China's domestic affairs. And certainly, it will embolden those violent criminals.
So, if the Canadian side really cares about the stability and the prosperity in Hong Kong, and really cares about the good health and safety of those 300,000 Canadian passport-holders in Hong Kong, and the large number of Canadian companies operating in Hong Kong SAR, you should support those efforts to fight violent crimes, Cong said.
A large number of Hong Kong residents have been leaving the former British colony resenting China's move to extend the new security law to the specially administered province.
Asked about Cong's remarks which were interpreted as a warning by Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that, "the Chinese embassy in Canada just made clear our just position on issues relating to Hong Kong. It is beyond reproach".
"If anyone is misinterpreting this, then you should ask for the reason and find out if there are ulterior motives involved", he said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 30 signed a controversial security law that gave Beijing new powers over Hong Kong that are tailor-made to crackdown against dissent, criminalising sedition and effectively curtailing protests, amidst global anger and outrage in the former British colony.
The relations between China and Canada were strained by the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, in Vancouver in 2018 on a bank fraud warrant issued by the US authorities.
Meng, who is currently facing trial in the case, is also the daughter of Chinese telecom giant Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei.
Following this, China has detained two Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who have been charged with "spying on national secrets" and providing intelligence for "outside entities".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU