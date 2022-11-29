China launches 3 astronauts to its under-construction space station

-
ALSO READ
Three astronauts enter China's space station module after successful launch
China to launch three astronauts on Sunday to build new space station
China to send 3 astronauts to own space station, eyes manned Moon mission
Chinese astronauts enter lab module after docks with space station
NASA, Axiom Space signs pact for sending private astronauts to ISS in 2023
-
China on Tuesday launched a spacecraft with a three-person crew to its under-construction space station amid intensifying competition with the United States.
The Shenzhou-15 spaceship carrying the aircraft was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.
It carried three astronauts -- Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu.
Fei will be the commander of the mission, Ji Qiming, assistant to the director of the CMSA, told the media.
The launch was carried out with a Long March-2F carrier rocket.
The crew will stay in orbit for about six months, a period in which the construction of the low-orbit space station is expected to be completed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 21:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU