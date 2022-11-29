China launches 3 astronauts to its under-construction space station

JUST IN
NATO's Sec Gen reaffirms to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid
Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

China, flag,
Photo: Shutterstock

China on Tuesday launched a spacecraft with a three-person crew to its under-construction space station amid intensifying competition with the United States.

The Shenzhou-15 spaceship carrying the aircraft was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

It carried three astronauts -- Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu.

Fei will be the commander of the mission, Ji Qiming, assistant to the director of the CMSA, told the media.

The launch was carried out with a Long March-2F carrier rocket.

The crew will stay in orbit for about six months, a period in which the construction of the low-orbit space station is expected to be completed.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 21:24 IST

