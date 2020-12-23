JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

NYS lab starts research of coronavirus variant discovered in Britain
Business Standard

China opposes US list of black listed firms with alleged military ties

China urged the US to stop unilateral and bullying behaviours and said it would take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

Topics
US China trade war | China | USA

IANS  |  Beijing 

China
China

China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday urged the US to stop unilateral and bullying behaviours and said it would take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

The remarks came after the US placed 58 Chinese companies on a list of firms with alleged military ties, the Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

rs/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 23 2020. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.