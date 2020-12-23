China opposes US list of black listed firms with alleged military ties

-
ALSO READ
Need to recognise emerging forms of cyber crimes against women: CBI officer
58% young females on social media have faced harassment, abuse: Survey
Gujarat records 1,153 new Covid-19 cases; 23 die, 833 recover in a day
Bollywood producers move HC over 'irresponsible remarks' by two channels
SC plea says police use colonial coercive machinery; seeks reforms
-
China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday urged the US to stop unilateral and bullying behaviours and said it would take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.
The remarks came after the US placed 58 Chinese companies on a list of firms with alleged military ties, the Xinhua news agency reported.
--IANS
rs/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU