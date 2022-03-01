China reports 75 new local coronavirus cases in past 24 hours: NHC

-
ALSO READ
China's high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance
Tianjin striving to control Omicron 'in a few days': Top Chinese expert
Tianjin striving to control Omicron 'in few days', says top Chinese expert
China's Tianjin tightens control over travel as Omicron cases surge
China launches new satellite from Taiyuan center in Shanxi province
-
China on Monday reported 75 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
Of the new local infections, 31 were reported in Guangdong, 14 in Inner Mongolia, six each in Tianjin, Guangxi and Yunnan, four in Heilongjiang, three in Jiangsu, two in Hubei, and one each in Shanxi, Hainan and Sichuan, Xinhua reported citing commission's daily report.
A total of 125 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported on Monday, according to the commission.
As many as 144 asymptomatic cases were reported in the last 24 hours, of which 102 arrived from outside the mainland, Xinhua reported citing the commission.
With the addition of new cases, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China, including both local and imported, reached 109,526.
Of 2,873 patients under treatment on Monday, 19 were reported to be in critical condition. A total of 4,636 people have succumbed to the virus in China so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU