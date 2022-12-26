JUST IN
Heavy snow in Japan kills 17; dozens injured, homes left without power
N Korean hackers steal NFTs using nearly 500 phishing domains: Report
South Korea fires warning shots after drones from North cross border
47 Chinese military aircrafts enter air defence zone, claims Taiwan
About 24 mn people over age 60 yet to receive first Covid jab in China
Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda set to take oath as Nepal's new PM today
Luck is the greatest superpower, Twitter CEO Elon Musk responds to user
Covid or common cold? What to do if you have symptoms this Christmas
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hrs to display force
South Korea's new Covid-19 cases fall below 30,000 due to fewer tests
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Data of 400 mn Twitter users stolen by hacker, put for sale on dark web
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

China's actions may lead to military hostilities in Indo-Pacific: Report

Several smaller nations in the region have accused China of using military threats to maintain its hegemony and silencing the critics

Topics
China | Indo-Pacific

ANI  Asia 

India Japan naval drills, naval exercises, Indian navy
Representational Image

China's ties with major regional partners, including Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and the United States are worsening every passing day, according to Global Strat View report. The smaller nations also have strained ties with China over the latter's trespassing in their maritime limits. All these nations have accused China of using military threats to maintain its hegemony, encroaching upon other countries' sovereign limits and silencing the critics.

The recent clashes between soldiers of India and China at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh have indicated "growing instability" in the Indo-Pacific region. China's open threats to Taiwan add to the possibility of "political and military hostilities" in the region, Global Strait View reported.

India has sufficient military capabilities to stand against Chinese aggression, as per the news report. Furthermore, Taiwan is supposed to be defended against Chinese invasion by the US-led west block. In such a situation, any military misadventure can result in major armed conflicts, "making the Indo-Pacific region a warzone," as per the Global Strat View report.

Chinese and Indian army personnel clashed over a border dispute in 2020. In December 2022, Chinese patrolling forces tried to enter the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang. However, Indian troops stopped the Chinese forces from encroaching on Indian territory and forced them to return to their posts.

Nations in the South China Sea and the East China Sea are also gearing up to confront China's military power. Japan is concerned about China's claim on the Senkaku island. Japan has felt the higher probability of armed conflict due to China's growing offensive in the region over Taiwan. Tokyo has withdrawn restrictions on military build-up.

Japan in its new security strategy described China as "the biggest strategic challenge." China's name was mentioned even before nations like North Korea and Russia, as per the Global Strat View report. China has responded to Japan's new security strategy by sending warships close to Japan. China has been sending its navy ships through Japanese islands.

The South Korean government is also facing tremendous pressure as it gets trapped between the US and China, according to the Global Strat View report. However, South Koreans want their country to be prepared to counter China, as public opinion about China has grown negative in recent years.

According to polls, South Koreans exuded confidence about being close to the United States and supported nuclear weapons to create a bulwark against China's assertiveness. Many nations in the Indo-Pacific are moving close to the US as they consider China's hegemony, military expansion, and threats 'unhealthy' for the region's peace, prosperity, and stability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 15:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.