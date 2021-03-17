China's Baidu raises $3.08 billion from Hong Kong listing: Report

(Reuters) - Chinese internet search giant Inc is set to raise $3.08 billion by pricing its shares at $HK252 each in its secondary listing, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The New York listed is selling 95 million shares as part of the transaction.

The people could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.

did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue)

