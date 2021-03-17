China's Baidu raises $3.08 billion from Hong Kong listing: Report

-
ALSO READ
China's Baidu to sell around 4% of shares in Hong Kong listing: Report
China's Baidu to create an intelligent EV company with automaker Geely
Baidu looks to raise $3.03 billion in Hong Kong listing
China blocks Jack Ma's Ant IPO, world's biggest: All you should know
China's move to halt Ant IPO could slash fintech giant's value by $140 bn
-
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese internet search giant Baidu Inc is set to raise $3.08 billion by pricing its shares at $HK252 each in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The New York listed Baidu is selling 95 million shares as part of the transaction.
The people could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.
Baidu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU