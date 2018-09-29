China's first indigenous multi-role combat aircraft FTC-2000G makes debut

China's first home-grown multi-role combat aircraft has made its maiden flight, the state media reported on Saturday.

The FTC-2000G, developed by state-owned defence company (AVIC), is a fixed-wing, multi-role combat plane mainly tasked with airstrikes against ground targets.

It flew for about 10 minutes amid thick clouds in Guizhou, a China Daily report said. The aircraft can double up as a fighter or trainer aircraft, according to

Information from showed the twin-seat plane is a modified version of an advanced training jet that has been deployed by the Chinese Air Force and Navy.



It has a maximum speed of Mach 1.2, or 1,470 km per hour, a maximum takeoff weight of 11 metric tons, a maximum flight range of 2,400 km, and an operational flight ceiling of 15 km.

Equipped with modern radar and fire-control systems, it is capable of staying airborne for three hours in a single operation and can carry three tons of missiles, rockets or bombs, according to the company.

As a light-duty attack aircraft or fighter jet, the FTC-2000G is able to replace old models fielded by developing countries such as China's J-7 and the former Soviet Union's Mig-21.

As a trainer, it can replace China's FT-7 or British BAE Systems Hawk and can work with AVIC's K-8 intermediate jet to form an advanced training system for military pilots.