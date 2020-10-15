China tests truck-based rocket-propelled mine launchers at high altitude

-
ALSO READ
China releases 10 Army personnel after three days of negotiations
India-China border row: No Indian troops missing in action, clarifies Army
Chinese military to introduce robot cooks, prevent food waste by troops
Chinese military provokes India, Taiwan, but the message is for the US
Philippines warns China of 'severest response' over military drills
-
China's military has recently conducted live-fire test training exercises with truck-based multiple rocket-propelled mine launchers at a high altitude, an official media report said on Thursday.
A brigade under the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Tibet Military Command conducted the test shooting exercise under simulated combat scenarios at a training ground at an elevation of more than 4,300 meters, state-run Global Times reported, quoting an army statement.
The test achieved its goal of remotely setting up obstacles and placing mines across a whole region, where temperatures and oxygen levels are low, it said.
The new weapon system will allow a rapid regional lockdown during combat, and it is much more efficient than manual work, the report said.
According to a video attached to the military statement, one truck carries 40 rocket-launching barrels, and the rocket-propelled mines are fired at short intervals, just like a standard multiple rocket launcher system.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU