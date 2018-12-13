should distance itself from US "hegemonism" and grant unconditional freedom to Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese detained in on Washington's request, the state-owned said in a Thursday editorial.

Meng, the of China's Technologies , has been accused by US prosecutors of misleading banks about transactions linked to Iran, putting the banks at risk of violating sanctions.

She was arrested on Dec. 1 and released on bail on Tuesday. She will be set free if the fails to submit a formal demand for her extradition within 60 days of her arrest.

Meng has no criminal record anywhere in the world and her arrest violates a US- extradition agreement, said, adding that could end the crisis immediately by freeing Meng unconditionally, rather than acting as the "51st state" of the

"Canada should distance itself from US hegemonism and fulfill its obligations to help maintain order and protect human rights," it said.

Authorities in are holding former Canadian on suspicion of engaging in activities that harm China's national security. He was detained on Monday.

said there was no evidence that the arrest of Kovrig was in any way connected to the case, but said "the assumption is because Canada has gone too far and people naturally believe will retaliate".

Canadian warned the on Wednesday not to politicise extradition cases, a day after said he would intervene in the case if it served national security interests.

In another editorial on Thursday, the Daily newspaper accused the United States of manufacturing the diplomatic incident in order to serve political ends.

" is mistaken if it thinks it can take Meng hostage and ransom her for concessions in the upcoming trade talks," it said.