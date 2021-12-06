CNN anchor Chris Cuomo fired over sexual misconduct allegations: Attorney

-
Anchor Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN not only over his role in helping defend his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, but also over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to attorney Debra Katz.
"On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, I contacted CNN to report my client's allegations of misconduct against Chris Cuomo. By Friday, I was in discussions with CNN about providing documentary evidence of my client's allegations and making my client available for an interview with CNN's outside counsel. Last night, CNN acted promptly on my client's complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo," Katz said in a Sunday statement, released by the Katz, Marshall & Banks whistleblower law firm.
The attorney said her client wished to remain anonymous and will continue to cooperate with CNN's investigation into her allegations of "serious sexual misconduct" against her on the part of Chris Cuomo.
On Saturday, CNN said that Chris Cuomo was being "terminated" as new information came into light during a review by a "respected law firm" about his involvement with his brother's defense.
Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely earlier this week. He had initially admitted to CNN that he offered advice to his brother's staff, which is in violation of company rules.
Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo resigned after an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James found him to have harassed nearly a dozen colleagues, but he continues to deny any wrongdoing.
