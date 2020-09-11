Coronavirus update: South Korea stays in downward infection trend

South Korea's daily count of new cases is under 200 for a ninth straight day, continuing a downward trend in fresh infections for the country.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the 176 cases added in the previous 24 hours took the national tally to 21,919, with 350 deaths.

South Korea's daily caseload was above 400 in late August, with clusters of new infections in churches, schools, restaurants and other spots, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area. The outbreak has gradually slowed after authorities imposed stronger social distancing rules.

Health official Yoon Taeho says the government believes the country's caseload is in general on a downward trajectory though he urges people to keep trying to reduce face-to-face contacts with and follow social distancing guidelines.

