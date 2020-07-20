Covid-19: Japan's campaign to revive domestic tourism sparks controversy

The Japanese government's upcoming campaign to revive domestic amid the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked controversy due to a recent resurgence in the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Experts have said that the outbreak is likely to persist for a long time, and fighting the pandemic while promoting recovery is bound to be difficult, Xinhua news agency reported.

The recovery of Japan's industry may be a long process, they added.

Since the beginning of this year, the number of foreigners visiting has dropped sharply due to the pandemic, and domestic travel has also stagnated.

Accommodation, catering, transport and tourism-related retail and souvenir production are facing an extremely difficult condition, with related unemployment and bankruptcies rising rapidly.

The number of foreign visitors to fell 58.3 per cent in February and 93 per cent in March from a year earlier, according to the government's tourism bureau.

The number of foreign visitors fell to 2,600 in June, down 99.9 per cent year-on-year.

Japanese citizens also spent significantly less on domestic travel.

According to the Tourism Agency of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japanese people spent about 23.2 trillion yen ($216.7 billion) on domestic travel in 2019, accounting for more than 80 per cent of the country's tourism market.

To help the tourism industry weather the storm by boosting domestic travel, the Japanese government plans to launch a domestic travel promotion campaign called "Go To Travel" starting July 22.

The program subsidizes domestic travel in Japan, with the government providing up to half of the costs of travels.

Each tourist can get a subsidy of up to 20,000 yen per day when going on a lodging trip, while a one-day round trip can be subsidized up to 10,000 yen.

The specific forms include 35 per cent discounts on transportation and accommodation expenses, and 15 per cent discounts on catering, shopping, sightseeing and transportation expenses in tourist destinations by using coupons.

However, the outbreak has recently rebounded in Japan, especially as the number of daily new infections in Tokyo.

There were 662 new confirmed cases nationwide on Saturday, second only to the record high of 720 confirmed cases on April 11.

In Tokyo, 290 new cases were confirmed on Saturday.

Against the background, many have expressed deep concern against the nationwide tourism promotion campaign. They feared that the mass movement of people would lead to a wide spread of the

A number of officials, including Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, have objected to the campaign.

In the face of questions, the Japanese government was forced to adjust its plan and exclude Tokyo from the campaign.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has said that neither Tokyo residents nor people travelling to the capital would be allowed to take part in the promotion campaign.

