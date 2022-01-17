Credit Suisse chief resigns for breach of Covid-19 quarantine rules in UK

Antonio Horta-Osorio, Chairman of the global banking giant Credit Suisse, has resigned with immediate effect after he was reportedly found to have broken the UK's Covid-19 quarantine rules, the BBC reported.

A former boss of Lloyds Banking Group, Horta-Osorio joined after a series of scandals at the Swiss bank.

After being the chairman of for just eight months, he has now been replaced by board member Axel Lehmann.

"I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally," Horta-Osorio said in a statement issued by the bank.

"I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time," he added.

A preliminary investigation by had found that Horta-Osorio reportedly attended the Wimbledon tennis finals last July when the UK's Covid-19 rules required him to be in quarantine, the report said.

He was brought in to lead Switzerland's second-largest bank to help clean up a corporate culture marred by its involvement with collapsed investment company Archegos and insolvent supply chain firm Greensill Capital.

In February 2020, then-Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam resigned after a scandal revealed the bank had spied on senior employees, the report said.

