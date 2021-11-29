Currencies recover from Omicron chaos; analysts see volatility returning

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
Dollar reigns as hawkish US Fed stands out among central banks
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
Dollar pauses after rallying to one-year high earlier in week
-
Currency markets calmed on Monday in Asia after the initial shock of Omicron's discovery sent investors scurrying for cover last week, but analysts warned of more volatility with little still known about the new coronavirus strain.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose 0.37% to $0.7139, recovering after a 1% tumble on Friday that saw it dip to $0.71125 for the first time since Aug. 20.
The Mexican peso also rebounded, surging 0.93% to 21.7280 per dollar, after slumping to its weakest in almost 14 months at 22.1540 on Friday.
The safe-harbour yen, which had been the biggest beneficiary of the flight to quality, weakened 0.09% to 113.60 per dollar. The Japanese currency surged as much as 2% at one point on Friday to 113.05.
Fellow haven the Swiss franc sank 0.45% to 0.9257 per dollar.
The South African rand recovered from Friday's one-year low at 16.3675 per dollar, jumping 0.93% to 16.1400.
South Africa discovered the Omicron variant last week, and countries globally have been quick to tighten border controls with mutations in the spike protein suggesting it could be resistant to current vaccines.
Despite the speed of the response, Omicron has since been detected in places including Australia, Britain, Canada, Germany and Hong Kong.
On a reassuring note, a South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a different coronavirus strain said that symptoms of Omicron were so far "very mild".
BioNTech said Friday it may know within two weeks if the vaccine it developed with Pfizer needs to be reworked.
"Until then, market volatility is likely to remain elevated," Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note. "Markets have been forced to reassess the global growth outlook until we know more."
"We expect currencies to be volatile this week," echoed Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "It will not take much negative news about Omicron to push AUD below $0.7000."
President Joe Biden will give an update later on Monday of the U.S. response to the new variant.
The U.S. dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - traded at 96.283, after dipping to a one-week low of 95.973 on Friday.
While the dollar stands to benefit from the uncertainty because of its status as a safe haven, Omicron clouds the outlook for when the Federal Reserve - and other global central banks - can raise interest rates.
The euro, which jumped 0.98% on Friday as traders closed out short positions, dropped 0.32% to $1.12785.
Several officials from the European Central Bank, which has maintained a dovish stance in the face of mounting inflation pressures, have speaking duties on Monday, including ECB president Christine Lagarde.
Sterling was about flat at $1.33325, off Friday's 11-month low at $1.3278.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin edged higher to around $57,400, continuing a recovery from Sunday's one and a half-month low of $53,308.93.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU