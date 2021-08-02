JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

European shares climb higher; oil hit by China demand concerns
Business Standard

Death toll from floods in China's Henan reach 302

The death toll from floods triggered by torrential rains in China's Henan province has increased to 302 as of Monday, according to the information office of the local government.

Topics
Floods | China

IANS  |  Beijing 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The death toll from floods triggered by torrential rains in China's Henan province has increased to 302 as of Monday, according to the information office of the local government.

Another 50 people remain missing, Xinhua news agency quoted the office as saying.

A total of 292 people were confirmed dead and 47 missing in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital.

There were seven fatalities and three missing in Xinxiang city, while Pingdingshan and Luohe reported two and one death, respectively.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, August 02 2021. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU