Death toll of Afghanistan's suicide blast rises to 53; 110 injured: UNAMA

The death toll of a suicide blast on the western edge of Kabul city has reached 53, said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
"Further rise in casualties from Friday's classroom bombing in Hazara quarter of Kabul: 53 killed, at least 46 girls and young women, 110 injured. Our human rights team continues documenting the crime," the UN mission here tweeted on Monday.
A suicide explosion rocked an education centre in a neighbourhood of western Kabul on Friday morning where a large number of students were preparing for an exam, Xinhua news agency reported.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 09:36 IST
