Despite trade war, China's August trade surplus with US hits record $31 bn

China's politically charged trade surplus with the widened to a record $31.05 billion in August, compared with $28.09 billion in July, customs data showed on Saturday.

The amount surpassed the previous record of $28.93 billion set in June.

The August surplus with the US was larger than China's overall surplus of $27.91 billion for the month.

For January-August, China's trade surplus with the was $192.64 billion, compared with about $167.94 billion in the same period last year.

China's large trade surplus with the has long been a sore point in relations and is at the centre of an increasingly bitter dispute between the world's two biggest economies.

Beijing and Washington have slapped each other with tit-for-tat in recent months and threatened more duties on each other's goods. Talks aimed at easing tensions have yielded no major breakthroughs and both sides look to be digging in for a long fight that could weigh on global growth.