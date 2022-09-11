Developed nations emitted maximum green house emissions: UN chief

-
ALSO READ
Canada advancing small nuclear reactors to reduce greenhouse emissions
Australian PM commits to cut 43% carbon emissions by 2030 at Quad Summit
Asian leaders in a policy commission to make case for net-zero emissions
UN chief Antonio Guterres to appeal for 'massive support' for Pakistan
Governments' inaction on climate is 'dangerous': UN chief Guterres
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that developed economies are responsible for the vast majority of greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere throughout history.
Guterres made the remarks on Saturday in a press briefing in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi during his visit to the flood-affected areas of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Those impacts are skyrocketing," he said, adding that "people living in high climatic vulnerability conditions, including in South Asia are 15 times more likely to die from climate impacts."
Nearly half of humanity is now in this category and the overwhelming majority is in the developing world, Guterres said.
In the wake of the flood-disaster Pakistan has been suffering, the Secretary-General called upon the international community to devise a new mechanism of debt relief for the affected countries.
He further advocated a debt swap mechanism that a country, instead of paying debt to the creditors, should be able to use that money to invest in climate resilience, sustainable infrastructure and in the green transition of their economies.
Earlier in a press conference on Friday, responding to Xinhua on carbon emission by the developed countries for centuries, Guterres called for effective support from the developed world to the most impacted developing countries to build resilience and adapt to the circumstances.
"This is not a matter of generosity. This is a matter of justice," he said.
The Secretary-General on Saturday, along with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other officials, visited the flood-affected parts of Pakistan's southern Sindh and southwest Balochistan provinces.
Apart from visiting the UNESCO's World Heritage site of Mohenjo Daro in Sindh, which got damaged from the floods, he also met the displaced people in Sindh and Balochistan.
The Secretary-General also took a comprehensive aerial look at the flood situation and damages.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU