Disney crosses streaming milestone, aims to open California parks in April

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: Disney Parks decides to fire 28,000 US employees
Disney revenue better than expected as it starts climbing out of Covid-19
Disney to cut 28,000 jobs as coronavirus slams its theme park business
Disney to layoff about 32,000 workers in first half of 2021 due to Covid-19
Hulu sidelined in Disney's global streaming ambitions; Star wins
-
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service has signed up more than 100 million paying subscribers around the world in its first 16 months, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.
Chapek also said Disney hopes to reopen its California theme parks to limited attendance in late April. The parks were closed a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
California officials set guidelines that would allow for theme parks in the state to reopen as soon as April 1. Chapek said it would take a few weeks to call back 10,000 furloughed employees to its two theme parks at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and train them in new virus safety procedures.
In addition, Disney might be able to resume some cruise ship operations in the fall, Chapek said.
Disney was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as theme parks and movie theaters were forced to shut down, but it has impressed Wall Street with the growth of Disney+, which debuted in November 2019.
The company is hoping for a comeback at cinemas this year. It currently is holding firm to plans to release Marvel movie "Black Widow" in movie theaters on May 7, Chapek said.
Asked if he might replace Kathleen Kennedy, president of "Star Wars" studio Lucasfilm, Chapek said he looked forward to her running that unit "for many years to come." Some fans disliked the storylines of recent "Star Wars" movies and have argued for a new leader.
The company also aims to reinstate dividend payments, which were suspended during the pandemic, "at some point" in the future, Chapek said.
Chapek and nine others were re-elected to the company's board of directors, according to preliminary vote tallies announced at the meeting, which was held online. They include Executive Chairman Bob Iger, who previously said he will retire from Disney at the end of 2021.
In an advisory vote, 68% of ballots cast supported Disney executives' compensation.
The company's shares, which hit a record high of $203 on Monday, were down 2.9% at $196.04 on Tuesday afternoon.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Franklin Paul and Matthew Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU