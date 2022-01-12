Dollar falls to 2-month low as US sees biggest gain in inflation since 1982

-
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a fresh two-month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in December, but in line with economists' expectations.
The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.3% at 95.339, its lowest since Nov. 15.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
