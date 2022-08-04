Donald Trump's ally Navarro sued for alleged unofficial email account

-
ALSO READ
Apple sued in San Francisco for antitrust violations over Apple Pay
Trump's ally Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over hiding his stake
Elon Musk sued by investors; Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter board
Sri Lanka sued by US bondholder after island nation's historic default
-
The Justice Department has filed a suit against Peter Navarro, claiming the former adviser to Donald Trump used an unofficial email account while working in the White House and wrongfully retained presidential records.
The lawsuit in federal court in Washington claims Navarro used at least one non-official" email account a ProtonMail account to send and receive emails.
The legal action comes just weeks after Navarro was indicted on criminal charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
The civil cases allege that by using the unofficial email account, Navarro failed to turn over presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration.
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge for an order authorising the recovery of any Presidential records in the possession, custody, and/or control of Mr. Navarro. The suit also seeks unspecified damages.
Mr. Navarro is wrongfully retaining Presidential records that are the property of the United States, and which constitute part of the permanent historical record of the prior administration, the suit states.
A lawyer representing Navarro in the criminal case did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the civil case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU