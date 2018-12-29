Donald Trump touts "big progress" after phone call with Xi on trade

-
ALSO READ
Tim Cook hopes for calm heads to prevail as US-China tariff war looms
A trade war is terrible for everyone
Trump signals China tariff hike ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping
At G20, Trump, Xi agree on a 90-day ceasefire in the US-China tariff war
US-China trade war most likely to end with Donald Trump's victory
-
US President Donald Trump on Saturday touted "big progress" after a phone call with his Chinese counterpart on trade, after the tariff war between the world's two biggest economies helped rattle markets.
"Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China," Trump said on Twitter.
"Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU