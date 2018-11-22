Draft Brexit agreement right deal for the UK, determined to deliver it: May

-
ALSO READ
EU, Britain agree on draft statement on their 'ambitious' post-Brexit ties
No improvements in UK's post-Brexit EU financial services access: Documents
Pro-Brexit MP questions May's leadership, submits letter of no-confidence
Brexit: European Court hearing to decide whether Article 50 can be reversed
Still a chance to achieve good and sustainable Brexit deal: Angela Merkel
-
Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday hailed a draft Brexit agreement for future ties between London and Brussels as "the right deal" for Britain and said she was "determined to deliver it".
"This is the right deal for the UK," she said after updating the cabinet on the text of a declaration on post-Brexit relations agreed Thursday.
Its text will be considered by an EU summit on Sunday alongside a draft divorce agreement struck last week.
"The British people want this to be settled," said May.
ALSO READ: Brexit to cost UK 10,000 finance jobs on day-1, 75,000 in all: BoE governor
"They want a good deal that sets us on course for a brighter future. That deal is within our grasp and I am determined to deliver it." Sunday's summit is meant to conclude nearly two years of complex and often acrimonious negotiations on how Britain and the European Union will function after their March 29 divorce.
The two final texts must then be approved by the UK and EU parliaments.
But Spain is threatening to vote against the agreements on Sunday because of a lingering dispute over the future status of Gibraltar.
Spain ceded the tiny island to Britain in 1713 but wants it returned.
Madrid is seeking to secure what it sees as its right to negotiate the future on Gibraltar with Britain on a bilateral basis after Brexit.
ALSO READ: No improvements in UK's post-Brexit EU financial services access: Documents
This would give Spain an effective veto on Gibraltar's status. London has refused to budge. May signalled that she reaffirmed her position in a phone conversation late Wednesday with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
"Last night I spoke to the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, and I am confident that on Sunday we will be able to agree a deal that delivers for the whole UK family, including Gibraltar," she said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU