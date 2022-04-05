Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude strikes Indonesia's eastern province

-
ALSO READ
7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes off Banda Sea in eastern Indonesia
6.2-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fiji, says US Geological Survey
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir
Earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra
-
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku early Tuesday, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
No casualties have been reported so far.
In February, at least 10 people were killed and about 13,000 others displaced after a 6.1-magnitude quake rocked Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra.
Pasaman district and Pasaman Barat district were the hardest hit by the tremor, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.
The number of evacuees had jumped to about 13,000, head of the Operation Unit of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency of West Sumatra Province, Jumaidi sad Xinhua, adding that the displaced people stay now in more than 35 evacuation centres.
He had added that some emergency relief aids have arrived in the quake-affected areas.
Prior to that in January, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Seram, in Indonesia at 14.29 UTC, according to the US Geological Survey.
"Prelim M5.5 Earthquake Seram, Indonesia Jan-19 14:29 UTC," US Geological Survey had tweeted.
The epicentre of the earthquake was measured with a depth of 19.8 Km.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU