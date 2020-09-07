JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Russian delegation with Deputy PM Borisov arrive in Damascus for talks
Business Standard

Earthquake of 6.7-magnitude strikes Indonesia; no tsunami trigered

An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology and geophysics agency said

Topics
Earthquake | Indonesia

IANS  |  Jakarta 

Earthquake
Image via Shutterstock

An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The agency initially said the quake's magnitude was originally measured at 6.9 magnitude, Said Kristyawan, official in charge at the agency, told Xinhua on Monday morning.

There was no preliminary reports of damages or casualties resulted from the earthquake, he said.

The quake struck at 10.23 p.m. on Sunday with the epicentre at the depth of 117 km under sea bed, 280 km north Melonguane sub-district of Talaud islands district, the official said.

"The epicentre is located in the deep sea, hence it did not trigger a tsunami. So far, there were no reports of impact of the quake," he said.

The intensity of the quake was felt in Tahuna district and Siau island.

Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone of "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 12:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU