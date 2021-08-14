Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil compared to $23,760 in 2019: Tesla

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's SpaceX aims for orbital launch of Starship In July: Report
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million in fresh funding: Report
SpaceX flies Falcon 9 rocket booster for record ninth time
Tesla's Model S Plaid Plus car is 'cancelled', tweets Elon Musk
-
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's total compensation for 2020 was nil, compared to $23,760 in 2019.
The electric-car maker also said in a regulatory filing that finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn's total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019.
The pay package of Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, requires Tesla's market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising targets.
As of April, Musk had qualified for Tesla options in his 2018 pay package that are now worth over $30 billion.
Tesla added "Technoking of Tesla" to Musk's list of official titles in a regulatory filing in March that also named Kirkhorn "Master of Coin."
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Musk will be also subject of a biography by Walter Isaacson, the U.S. author who penned a best-selling tome on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sonya Hepinstall)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU