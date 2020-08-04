JUST IN
Enduring Lightning 2: Israeli, US air forces hold joint exercise

The US and the Israeli air forces maintain close cooperation, including in training and mutual learning

IANS  |  Jerusalem 

US Air force
The so-called "Enduring Lightning 2" exercise took place in southern Israel on Sunday.

Israel said its air force held a joint military exercise with the United States Air Forces Central Command for the second time in 2020.

The so-called "Enduring Lightning 2" exercise took place in southern Israel on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The army said that the exercise was held in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Health Ministry, with planning and debriefing done at a distance and through digital means.

The US and the Israeli air forces maintain close cooperation, including in training and mutual learning.

The exercise was held amidst tensions along Israel's borders with Lebanon and Syria, sparked by the killing of a fighter with Hezbollah, a Lebanese Iran-backed armed group, in an apparent Israeli airstrike in Syria in July.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 07:11 IST

