Erdogan, Zelenskyy discuss export of Ukraine's agricultural products by sea

-
ALSO READ
Turkey and Saudi Arabia to revive great economic potential, Erdogan says
Turkish President Erdogan threatens new military operation in Syria
Zelenskyy says Russia hopes for famine crisis as sea ports blocked
Tencent-backed Sea's $16-bn crash signals trouble beyond India shutout
US's Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine PM Zelenskyy in unannounced visit to Kyiv
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Turkey attaches importance to the project of creating a safe corridor for the export of Ukraine's agricultural products by sea, Erdogan's office said in a statement.
The two leaders on Monday also discussed the recent developments in the Ukrainian crisis, according to the statement.
The Turkish President said Turkey had made every effort to continue the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and his country was ready to provide the needed support, including mediation, Xinhua news agency reported.
In principle, Ankara has a positive view of participating in the "Control Center" to be established between Moscow, Kiev and the UN and hosting its headquarters in Istanbul, Erdogan told Zelensky.
Earlier on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan had a phone conversation.
The two leaders addressed maritime security in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, and the removal of the threat of mines in these waters, the Kremlin said.
Putin said Russia was ready to "facilitate the unhindered sea transit of goods" in coordination with the Turkish side, adding this also applies to grain exports from Ukrainian ports.
Given the current challenges in the global food market, Russia would be able to export the necessary volumes of fertilisers and agricultural products if Western sanctions were lifted, the Kremlin noted.
According to a statement issued by the Turkish presidential office, Erdogan and Putin discussed Turkey's security concerns for Syria and the Ukrainian crisis, as well as Turkey-Russia relations.
Erdogan told Putin that Turkey was ready for meeting with Russia, Ukraine, and the UN in Istanbul and to play a role in a possible observation mechanism if both sides agree on principle, the statement said.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU