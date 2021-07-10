EU confirms $56.4 billion owed by UK in the post-Brexit settlement

-
ALSO READ
In trade row, UK asks EU to delay post Brexit 'sausage ban'
Shake off your ill will, Britain tells EU over post-Brexit trade
Britain seals post-Brexit trade deals with Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein
French fishermen gather boats in post-Brexit license demonstrations
British PM Boris Johnson meets with EU leaders amid Brexit spat
-
The UK is liable to an amount of 47.5 billion euros ($56.4 billion) to the European Union (EU) and the calculation is final, a European Commission spokesperson said here on Friday.
The amount includes outstanding commitments made prior to January 1, 2020; contributions to the EU's pension and sickness schemes; as well as other minor items, according to Balazs Ujvari, the Commission's spokesperson for budget and human resources, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The calculation was made in line with the provisions of the Brexit deal, Ujvari said. The total amount will be paid over several years in installments.
For 2021, the UK will have to pay 6.8 billion euros. The June installment has already been paid in full. The next bill will be sent in September.
Asked to comment on a reported discrepancy with the UK's calculation, Ujvari said that the EU's figure was final, but he refrained from commenting on speculations that the payments might fall short of the EU's expectation.
"So far, everything that has to be done was done. Therefore, we have no indication whatsoever that the overall figure will be contested," Ujvari said.
The UK joined the EU in 1973 but announced its withdrawal in 2016 after a referendum. It officially left the bloc on January 31, 2020.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU