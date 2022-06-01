EU says working hard to facilitate food exports from war-hit Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Tencent-backed Sea's $16-bn crash signals trouble beyond India shutout
Singapore flags concern to India over ban on Sea's game: Report
Is India's exports growth momentum sustainable?
Russia-Ukraine war in world's 'breadbasket' threatens food supply
APSEZ cargo handling jumps 35% to 234.3 MT during April-December
-
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said her institution was working hard on building "solidarity lanes" to facilitate food exports from Ukraine, in particular the more than 20 million tons of grain blocked in the country's stores.
"It is not trivial, and it is, of course, more tedious and expensive, but it is necessary to get this wheat out," she added on Tuesday at the end of a two-day extraordinary meeting of European Union (EU) leaders.
Earlier in May, the Commission proposed to establish new so-called "solidarity lanes" to ensure that Ukraine can export and import the goods it needs, from humanitarian aid to animal feed and fertilisers, as Ukraine's ports have been blocked due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EU leaders have urged Russia to lift the blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports and allow food exports, Xinhua news agency reported.
Von der Leyen said the EU will also step up its own food production and expects to export a record 40 million tonne of cereals in 2022 and 2023.
"We call on all partners not to restrict trade on agricultural products. Any kind of trade restrictions have absolutely no place in our member states or globally," she added.
During the meeting, EU leaders also reached an agreement on a ban on 90 per cent of Russian oil imports to the EU by the end of the year.
Von der Leyen spoke about how the EU was looking for "more reliable suppliers" of gas, noting how liquefied natural gas deliveries from other parts of the world other than Russia doubled in the first quarter of 2022 compared to that of 2021.
She said gas storage across the EU stands at 41 per cent of capacity, which is five percentage points higher than they were in 2021.
She added that the EU had to make "massive investment in renewables".
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU