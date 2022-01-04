APSEZ cargo handling jumps 35% to 234.3 MT during April-December

-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday said it handled a cargo volume of 234.31 million tonnes (MT) during the April-December 2021 period, registering a growth of 35 per cent y-o-y.
Its ports, excluding Mundra, grew 74 per cent and contributed 52 per cent of the total cargo basket, APSEZ said in a filing to the BSE.
"Parity between east coast and west coast ports during the period was 38 per cent:62 per cent compared to 24 per cent:76 per cent," it said.
Mundra, the flagship port of APSEZ, grew eight per cent and handled a cargo volume of 113 MT.
Container volume across the ports crossed six million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), of which 4.9 million TEUs were handled at the Mundra port.
Dry cargo volume registered a growth of 49 per cent and surpassed 116 MT.
